Antigua and Barbuda to expect continued port investment

Cruise port operator, Global Ports Holding (GPH), plans to invest USD50 million across the year to expand Antigua and Barbuda’s cruise terminal. This is in addition to the USD45 million GPH is already spending on enhancements to the cruise port, Colin C. James CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority said at a media briefing at the end of January 2020.

GPH’s investment will be spent on port projects including the construction of a sea wall, land reclamation, dredging of the main channel and St John’s Heritage Quay area renovations.

Antigua is also currently working on a fifth cruise berth at St John’s, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2020-2021 cruise season.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is also investing in a new “Royal Beach Club” project, scheduled to open in 2021 at Fort James, Antigua.

The multi-million-dollar beach project will be used to develop 805 m of beach near Fort James, at the entrance to the St John Harbour

The beach project is expected to generate USD80 million in direct government revenue, with an estimated USD1 billion in indirect revenue over the next 30 decades.